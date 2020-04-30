|
|
|
Green Mavis
(née Arnold) Passed away
peacefully in hospital
on 20th April 2020, aged 83 years.
Mavis was a much loved and treasured wife to Arthur, mum to Sue, Richard and Katherine, grandma to Vikki and Ellie and sister to Geoff and Jean.
Her personality and smile
will live on in our hearts forever.
Sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their kind tributes.
Special thanks to all at
Templemore Care Home for their care and attention since 2018.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be made on the internet to www.alzheimers.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 30, 2020