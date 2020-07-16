|
Moss Mavis
Née Roberts Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th June
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ged Moss
Loving mum to Hilary, Jeremy, Melanie and Kerry. A loving nanny to Ed, Tom, Bethan, Joanna, Tiffany, Sophie and William and loving great nan to Florence, Reuben, Jacob, Daniel, Noah, Elija, Izzy, Charlotte, Sammie and Benjamin.
Mavis spent her whole life in Cogenhoe until Alzheimer's sadly necessitated moving into the Lakes Care Home.
Our thanks to those who looked after her. She will be sadly missed but always in our hearts and thoughts forever. At rest now and with her beloved Ged. Due to the current circumstances a small, family service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers and donations welcomed. Donations in memory of Mavis are for the Lakes Care Home Duncote, Towcester and can be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020