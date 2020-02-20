|
VALENTINE Mavis Sadly passed away on
7th February 2020,
aged 76 years.
Beloved Wife, Mum & Nan.
The Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 27th February at Moulton
Parish Church at 12:00p.m. followed by
the committal at Moulton Cemetery.
Family flowers only. If you wish to make
a donation in memory of Mavis, these
can be sent directly to Dementia UK.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020