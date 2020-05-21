|
Butcher Megan Peacefully on 7th April
at Spencer Care Home.
Formerly of Boughton
and Great Billing, aged 94.
Beloved Wife of the late John.
Loving Mother of Mary and Richard,
Grandmother to Zoe, Lyndsey,
Jack, Charlie and Sophie, Great
Grandmother to Millie and George and
Mother in Law to Max and Jacqueline.
A private funeral has taken place at The
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Megan will be missed by all those whose life she touched.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020