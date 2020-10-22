Home

Merryn Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Merryn George Passed away peacefully at home on
5th October 2020 aged 67 years. Loving Husband of Karen,
Much loved Father of Emma and Helen and devoted Grandfather of Niamh and Ash. Due to current Covid restrictions a private family funeral will be held. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Marie Curie may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
