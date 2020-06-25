|
Byrnes Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully
on 11th June 2020, aged 79.
Loving husband to Helene, much loved dad to Sandra, Colin and Steven,
father-in-law to Stephen and Dawn,
adored pap to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A private funeral will take
place on July 14th.
Any flowers can be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Ave,
Northampton NN3 2JN
A wake to follow at a later date
due to current circumstances.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020