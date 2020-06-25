Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Byrnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Byrnes

Notice Condolences

Michael Byrnes Notice
Byrnes Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully
on 11th June 2020, aged 79.

Loving husband to Helene, much loved dad to Sandra, Colin and Steven,
father-in-law to Stephen and Dawn,
adored pap to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

A private funeral will take
place on July 14th.
Any flowers can be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Ave,
Northampton NN3 2JN

A wake to follow at a later date
due to current circumstances.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -