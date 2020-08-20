|
|
|
Clarke Michael John Richard Sewell On 11th August 2020,
aged 83.
Son of Major John William and
Hilda Louisa (both deceased),
much loved brother to Roger and Desmond and the late Tricia and Christopher. Brother in law to Trudy and Jenny, uncle and great uncle and
a very close companion to Janet.
Will be greatly missed by all at Overstone Park CC to whom
he dedicated so much of his
life over many years.
Private family funeral.
Donations if desired to
Talbot Butler Ward at
Northampton General Hospital.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020