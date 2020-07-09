|
Clifford Michael
"Mick" Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital
on June 26th, 2020.
Loving husband of Eva, father to Michael, Paul and Eamonn, grandad to Courtenay and Cillian,
great grandad to Arlo.
Just a prayer from a family that loved you,
Just a memory fond and true,
In our hearts you'll live forever,
Because we thought the world of you.
The funeral will take place at The Cathedral Church of Our Lady and St Thomas of Canterbury, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN2 6AG on 16th July at 10 a.m. and afterwards to Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020