CRANE Michael (Mick) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on
2nd April 2020 aged 75.
Dearly beloved husband of Gill,
much loved father of Andrew, Margaret and Marie, father in law of Michael and Kathy, cherished pappy of Jacob and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all, reunited with his beloved son Jez.
Donations for the
Warwickshire Air Ambulance to be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors.
A private family funeral will take place in line with the current
Government ruling.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 16, 2020
