Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dooley

Notice Condolences

Michael Dooley Notice
Dooley Michael Passed away at Northampton General Hospital, 8th August 2020,
aged 74 years.

Much loved husband of Mary,
loving dad to Patrick, Michael and John, beloved grandad, great grandad and a dearly loved brother.

The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 25th August at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Thomas at 10.00am, followed by interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.

Any flowers to be sent to, Kevin Matthews Funeral Services, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -