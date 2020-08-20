|
Dooley Michael Passed away at Northampton General Hospital, 8th August 2020,
aged 74 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
loving dad to Patrick, Michael and John, beloved grandad, great grandad and a dearly loved brother.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 25th August at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Thomas at 10.00am, followed by interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Any flowers to be sent to, Kevin Matthews Funeral Services, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020