Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Henley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Henley

Notice Condolences

Michael Henley Notice
Henley Michael John Passed away suddenly at home.
Much loved Father of Sara and
Richard, Grandfather to Eve.
Brother to Barbara. Brother-in-law to David, Brenda, Roger, Kathy
and their families.
Michael's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 13th March 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties
Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -