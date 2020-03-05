|
Henley Michael John Passed away suddenly at home.
Much loved Father of Sara and
Richard, Grandfather to Eve.
Brother to Barbara. Brother-in-law to David, Brenda, Roger, Kathy
and their families.
Michael's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 13th March 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties
Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020