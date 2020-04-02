|
JOSSCELYN Michael Anthony Known to all as MICK,
on 17th March 2020, aged 82.
A Northampton Tradesman and Decorator for many years and latterly
a "star" each day at Cafe Italia in
Fish Street, arriving on his
white electric scooter.
Remembered with love by
all who knew him.
A graveside service limited in numbers in present circumstances will take place on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dallington Cemetery, Harlestone Road, Northampton.
There will be a celebration service of Michael's life at a later date
to be announced.
Enquiries to Kevin Matthews Funeral Directors, 1 Balmoral Road, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 2, 2020