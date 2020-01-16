|
TAAFFE Michael Gerard Passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Christmas Day at the
Royal Stoke University Hospital,
following a short illness,
aged 72 years of Leek.
Joined Northamptonshire Fire Service at the age of 18, later moving to Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service - commended by both during his career.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Loving wife, Maureen, sons Christopher and Derren, grandchildren Caitlin and Abigail, brother Peter Taaffe and sister Maureen Holliday.
Funeral, Tuesday 28th January, Requiem Mass at St. Mary's R.C Church, Leek at 11.00am, followed by interment at Buxton Road Cemetery, Leek. No flowers please by request. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent St. Mary's RC Church Leek,
Breast Cancer UK and
The Fire Fighters Charity.
Further Inquiries to: David H. Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House,
17-21 Fountain Street, Leek, Staffordshire, ST13 6JS
Tel: 01538 399661
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020