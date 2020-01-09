Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
DWYER Mollie
(née Mayhew) Suddenly and unexpectedly in her more recently adopted
home town of Torquay on the
24th December, aged 94.
Founder of the Mollie Mayhew School of Dancing (now known as the Mayhew School of Dance & Performing Arts).
A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by so many. The funeral service for Mollie will take place at 2.00pm on Friday 24th January 2020 at The Church of The Holy Cross, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only please but donations for Devon or Northamptonshire/Warwickshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
