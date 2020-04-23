|
Butler Molly (Hadley) Passed away on 9th April 2020 at Margaret's Rest Home in
Northampton, aged 82.
Beloved wife of Peter for 26 years.
Loving mother of Laurence, Sarah and Duncan, grandmother
to Michelle and loving mother-in-law.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Heartfelt thanks to carers and staff at Turn Furlong and then
at Margaret's Rest home for all their care and kindness.
A private funeral service to be held at Nene Valley
Crematorium on Tuesday
5th May at 11am.
A memorial service will be arranged later in the year to celebrate her wonderful life.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020