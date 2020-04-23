Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Butler

Notice Condolences

Molly Butler Notice
Butler Molly (Hadley) Passed away on 9th April 2020 at Margaret's Rest Home in
Northampton, aged 82.
Beloved wife of Peter for 26 years.
Loving mother of Laurence, Sarah and Duncan, grandmother
to Michelle and loving mother-in-law.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Heartfelt thanks to carers and staff at Turn Furlong and then
at Margaret's Rest home for all their care and kindness.
A private funeral service to be held at Nene Valley
Crematorium on Tuesday
5th May at 11am.
A memorial service will be arranged later in the year to celebrate her wonderful life.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -