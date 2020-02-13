Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:45
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
Molly Ward Notice
Ward Molly Passed away
peacefully at Northampton
General Hospital on
29th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving Wife of the late Peter,
Mother to Karen.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Tuesday 25th February 2020
at 11.45 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for RNIB
may be sent if desired
c/o Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street Northampton, NN1 1JF
Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
