|
|
|
COLES (née Williams)
Monica Penrose On 27th January 2020 we lost Monica, aged 88.
She slipped away peacefully
and with grace, just as she had lived.
Much loved mum to
Richard and Rachel,
step mum to Janet and Caroline
and dear friend to many more.
Her life will be celebrated
in music and words in a
Service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm
on Thursday 20th February
at Abington Avenue URC (NN1 4QA)
all welcome.
There will be a short humanist committal for family and close friends at 11 am at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations
for Northamptonshire Music
and Performing Arts Trust
and The Psoriasis Association
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020