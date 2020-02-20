Home

Nancy Miller Notice
Miller Nancy Edna Formerly of Northampton.
Passed away on
16th January 2020,
in Church Stretton, Shropshire.
Wife of the late John,
much loved Mum of Rosemary
and the late Anthony,
Jeannette and Keith.
Adored Nanna of Paul, Emma, Matthew, Adrian, Hannah,
Harry and Josh.
Cremation in Shrewsbury on
Friday 21st February at 12.30pm.
A memorial service will
be held at the Church of the
Holy Sepulchre, Northampton on
Saturday 21st March, at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to Holy Sepulchre Restoration Trust.
All enquiries to 01694 723210
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
