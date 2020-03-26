|
|
|
Seymour Nancy Margaret Passed away peacefully at Boniface House, Brixworth on Saturday 14th March,
aged 100.
Beloved Wife of the late Don.
Mother of Patrick and her late Daughters Susan & Sally,
Mother in Law to Fiona, Rob & Malcolm.
Nanna to her Grandchildren Mark, Claire, Giles, Nicole and Rory,
Nanna Nancy to her six
great grandchildren
Much loved and missed by all of
her family and friends.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Boniface House for all the love and care they gave to Nancy during her 8 year stay there.
Her funeral will be held at 11.45am on Monday 6th April 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium.
SADLY SERVICE IS STRICTLY FOR CLOSE FAMILY ONLY.
Family flowers only, any charitable donations to the Alzheimers Society.
Enquiries to Ann Bonham & Son
Funeral Directors
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
Northamptonshire, NN1 1JF
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 26, 2020