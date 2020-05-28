|
|
|
TAYLOR Nancy Passed away peacefully on the 12th of May 2020 aged 93.
Loving mum of Celia, Marlene, Philip,and Mervyn, beloved Nan
and great grandma,
will be sadly missed always.
A private funeral will be followed by a celebration of her life at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020