B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Nancy Taylor

Notice Condolences

Nancy Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Nancy Passed away peacefully on the 12th of May 2020 aged 93.
Loving mum of Celia, Marlene, Philip,and Mervyn, beloved Nan
and great grandma,
will be sadly missed always.
A private funeral will be followed by a celebration of her life at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020
