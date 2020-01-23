|
Smith Ness
(Agnes Lydia) On 13th January 2020, peacefully in hospital aged 98 years.
Wife of the late Leslie.
Mother of Sue and John and Maggi.
Grannie of Gemma, Meg,
Ross and Madison.
Great Grannie of Connie, Lottie, Blake, Daisy and Linden.
The Funeral will take place at 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 4th 2020 at Towcester Road Methodist Church, followed by a private family cremation.
Ness has requested a cheerful service with lively singing and people
wearing bright clothes.
No flowers please.
Donations to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020