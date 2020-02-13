|
Smith Ness
(Agnes Lydia) Sue and Maggi would like to thank everyone who came to Ness's funeral. This was a cheerful and uplifting day and was exactly what Ness had requested. Thank you to Rev. Martin Swan and Rev. Alan Sharpe whose ministry had been important to Ness and who both played important roles in fulfilling her wishes that her funeral should be joyous. Thank you also for the many cards and letters and for the donations made to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. A further thank you goes to
Co-op Funeralcare whose friendly
and professional manner
was greatly appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020