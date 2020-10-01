|
|
|
Palmer Nigel Van 67, of Portsmouth, England, passed away peacefully on 19th September 2020 at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton, due to lung cancer.
He will be missed dearly by his daughter, Rhianna and sister, Sally,
as well as his many friends
and extended family.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 9th October at
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
for close friends and family.
If you were close to Nigel and would like to attend the service please
give your contact details to
Hollowells Funeral Directors.
Donations in Nigel's memory can be made to Cynthia Spencer Hospice via www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020