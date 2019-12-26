Home

Norah Wimpress

WIMPRESS Norah's family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends who attended her funeral service. Sincere thanks also for the many kind messages of condolence, cards and Mass offerings received
for Norah at this sad time.

Thank you also for the generous
donations to Nazareth House
who cared so well for Norah.
Thank you also to Richard Finch
and sons for their respect and
dignity at this difficult time and
to Fr Mark for his service.

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass
will be offered for everyone
in the New Year.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
