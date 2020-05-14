|
BURBIDGE Norman Sadly passed away on
20th of April 2020
at Northampton
General Hospital.
Norman will be dearly missed by those who survive him; much loved husband of Edna, and loving Dad and Granddad.
The cremation will take place on
21st May 2020 at the
Counties Crematorium.
Memorial service to be
held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, may be made in
Norman's memory directly to
Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020