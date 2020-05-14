Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars, Barrack Rd
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Norman Burbidge

Notice Condolences

Norman Burbidge Notice
BURBIDGE Norman Sadly passed away on
20th of April 2020
at Northampton
General Hospital.
Norman will be dearly missed by those who survive him; much loved husband of Edna, and loving Dad and Granddad.
The cremation will take place on
21st May 2020 at the
Counties Crematorium.
Memorial service to be
held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, may be made in
Norman's memory directly to
Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020
