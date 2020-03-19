|
|
|
LOVE Norman John Passed away peacefully on the 7th March 2020
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Pauline, Father of Susan and Son in Law John.
Norman will be sadly missed by all his family and friends
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 25th March at St John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe 11-00am,
followed by interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton,
NN1 3ET. 01604 639444.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020