Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Love

Notice Condolences

Norman Love Notice
LOVE Norman John Passed away peacefully on the 7th March 2020
aged 96 years.

Dearly beloved Husband of Pauline, Father of Susan and Son in Law John.
Norman will be sadly missed by all his family and friends

Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 25th March at St John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe 11-00am,
followed by interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton,
NN1 3ET. 01604 639444.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -