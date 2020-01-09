|
|
|
RUSH Olive
(née Woodward) Died peacefully at home
on 28th December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Wife of Tony for more than 60 years.
Mum to Lynne Lovell and
Pauline Stevens and well loved
Nan to Simon, Emma & Nicola.
The funeral service will take place
at 11am on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Enquiries please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
