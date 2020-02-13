|
|
|
BONHAM Pam Passed away on
1st February 2020, aged 70.
You are now free from pain and suffering and reunited with Dad.
Much loved Mum to Paul & Katie, Paul & Jo and devoted Nan to Georgia & Amy.
Our hearts are broken and you will
be loved now and forever xxx
The funeral will take place on Thursday 27th February 2020 at The Counties Crematorium, Milton at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques payable to NHCF-Collingtree Ward via
S E Wilkinsons.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020