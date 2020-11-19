Home

Croy Pamela Pam sadly passed away
peacefully after a short illness,
at Cliftonville Care Home
on the 10th November 2020.
Loving Mother of Stuart &
Daughter-in-law Sam,
Nanna Pam to Sarah, Stacey & Sophie
and Great Nanna to Hadley.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family & friends.
A private service will be held
at Milton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations to
Marie Curie can be made via
www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020
