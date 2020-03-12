Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
Rosemont Funeral Home
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 1JE
01604 636297
Pat Crutchley

Pat Crutchley Notice
CRUTCHLEY Pat Died peacefully at home on 27th February 2020, aged 65.
Beloved twin sister of Maria, Mother of Rebecca, Ben and Rhiannon, and proud Grandmother of Layla.
Pat's funeral service will be held on Monday 16th March 2020, 0915, at Northampton Cathedral followed by a committal at Milton Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to AMMF (Cholangiocarcinoma charity).
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
(Tel 01604 636297)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
