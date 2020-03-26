|
|
|
BEDFORD-SMITH Patricia Mary
'Pat' Sadly passed away on
March 10th 2020 at home in Stamford, aged 83 years.
She will be truly missed by her
Family and Friends.
This fun-loving lady inspired us all.
Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium, Mowbray Road, Peterborough, PE6 7JE on
April 2nd 2020 at 15:30.
Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired will go to Marie Curie, and can be left at the Service.
All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
TEL: 01780-763092
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 26, 2020