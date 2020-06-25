Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Carvell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Carvell

Notice Condolences

Patricia Carvell Notice
CARVELL Patricia, Pat Passed away peacefully on
16th June 2020,
aged 94 years.
Sadly missed by her children
John, Alan, Ann and Sara,
her Grandchildren Nadine, Adam,
Christie, Nick and Matthew and
all who knew her.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Barnardo's and Alzheimer's Research
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -