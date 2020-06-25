|
|
|
CARVELL Patricia, Pat Passed away peacefully on
16th June 2020,
aged 94 years.
Sadly missed by her children
John, Alan, Ann and Sara,
her Grandchildren Nadine, Adam,
Christie, Nick and Matthew and
all who knew her.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Barnardo's and Alzheimer's Research
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020