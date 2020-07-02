|
|
|
Bowen Patrick Joseph
Paddy Sadly, died peacefully at home with
his loved ones following a short illness on the 21st June, aged 60.
A much-loved long-term partner
to Aileen, loving Father to
sons Sean and Daniel.
Let the tears flow, but let most of them be happy tears of memories shared.
Taken from us all far too soon, and when the tears dry those memories will be forever in our hearts.
Reunited with his dear
Mother and Father, he will be sadly missed by all the family.
Another family chain is broken now,
and nothing seems the same
But as God takes us one by one,
that chain will link again.
From pain to peace,
from home to Heaven.
Rest in Peace Patrick
Danny & Jan, Nora & Gerry,
Bernie & Alan, Kirsty & grandchildren,
Mary and all the family.
The funeral service and requiem mass will be held on Wednesday 8th July at 10.30 at the Cathedral of Our Lady &
St Thomas followed by interment at 11.45 in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family only at the church and
will be streamed live via the
Cathedrals website.
Donations if desired for Cancer Research or Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020