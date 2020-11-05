Home

BLUNT Pauline Peacefully passed away at
St Christopher's Care Home on 30th October 2020,
aged 96 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Reginald and mother to Martyn, Vicky, Ashley and Melanie, much loved grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and family and friends. Rest in peace, loved
and remembered always.
Night night God bless (me duck). Family flowers only please, donations in Pauline's memory to The Marie Curie Nurses c/o the funeral director,
Richard Finch
Tel 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 5, 2020
