Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Pauline Bush Notice
BUSH Pauline Shirley Sadly passed away on
5th February 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Stan, mother of John, David and the late Roy. Mother in law
to Carole, grandma to many children.
Funeral service Tuesday 25th February at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton at 10.15am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Dementia UK may
be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
