|
|
|
FURNISS Pauline Mary
(née Gardner) Peacefully passed away
on 25th January at home surrounded by her family.
Loving wife of the late Don,
Mum to Dana, Jo, Glenn, Gary
and their families.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 18th February at 11:00am
at Bugbrooke Chapel, followed by the burial at Bugbrooke Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made on the day
in memory of Pauline to Marie Curie. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
The Poplars, Barrack Road, Northampton NN1 3RL
Tel: 01604636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020