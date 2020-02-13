|
|
|
SMITH (nee Starling) Pauline Passed away peacefully 1st February 2020 aged 87 years. Wife to the late Stanley and
mother of Susan and Wendy. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at 11.45am on Friday 21st February
at The Counties Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations for The Macular Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020