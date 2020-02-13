Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:45
The Counties Crematorium
Pauline Smith Notice
SMITH (nee Starling) Pauline Passed away peacefully 1st February 2020 aged 87 years. Wife to the late Stanley and
mother of Susan and Wendy. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at 11.45am on Friday 21st February
at The Counties Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations for The Macular Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
