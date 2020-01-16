|
Adams Pearl Died at home after a long illness on 10th January.
Pearl, aged 88 years,
of Kingsthorpe, Northampton.
Beloved wife of Ray. Loving mum of Linda and Nigel. Step-mum to Graham, Gill and Susan. Beloved Grandma and Great Grandma. Sister of Dennis,
Doug, Gordon, Joan and Ken.
Sister-in-Law to Iris. Mother-in-Law
to Steve. Mother-in-Law to Vijoleta.
The funeral service will take
place at St Andrews Church,
Church Lane, Lower Harlestone, Northampton NN7 4EN on
Tuesday, 28th January at 12 noon.
No floral tributes.
Donations to: Dignity in Dying -
Tel: 0207 479 7730
or Macmillan Cancer Support -
Tel: 0808 808 0000.
For further information:
Hollowells, Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020