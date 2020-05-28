|
Turner Pete Of Cottarville, Northampton passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on 14th May, aged 68 years.
Loving husband to Elaine,
devoted dad to Mark & Nicola,
father in law to Debbie & Gary. Fantastic grandad to Ramona, Marshall, Callum and Dominic.
Loving son to Dorothy.
Taken too soon, will be greatly missed by everybody who knew him.
Pete requested no flowers.
Donations for Cancer Research UK
and Northampton General Hospital
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020