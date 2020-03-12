Home

HODGES Peter Major Royal Marines

It is with infinate sadness that
Rachel Fielding (née Hodges) of Collingtree announces the death
of her beloved brother Peter after
a long illness. Born at Collingtre, November 3rd 1929, died at his home
in Portsmouth, March 7th 2020. Reunited with his wife Olga and late parents and brother Alfred and Dorothy Hodges and Noel Hodges formerly of High Street, Collingtree.

No words can express how
much I miss them all.

R.I.P.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
