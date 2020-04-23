|
Lewis Peter John Sadly passed away peacefully at Merrifield House on the
16th April 2020, aged 84 years.
A much loved dad to Yvonne and Geraldine, a cherished pap to all
his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He'll be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
Private cremation service,
with a memorial service to
follow later in the year.
Enquiries to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020