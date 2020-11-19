|
|
|
PERKINS Peter Passed away peacefully
on 13th November 2020 at
Cliftonville Care Home,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Monica,
devoted father and step-father
to Denise and Emma, pap to Ben.
Peter will be dearly missed
by all of his friends and family.
Family flowers only.
Donations for
British Heart Foundation,
if desired, may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020