B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Peter Spencer Notice
SPENCER Peter
Passed away
10th January 2020.
Dearly loved father and grandfather. The funeral will be held at
St Ragener's Chapel,
St Christopher's Care Home,
Abington Park Crescent
on Tuesday 28th January at 12.15pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for British Heart Foundation and St Christopher's residents'
comfort fund may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN.
Tel (01604) 792222.
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
