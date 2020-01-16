|
BARTLEY Philip
(formerly of Spinney Hill Road) Passed away peacefully on 29th December 2019 aged 94 years. Much loved Husband of Teresa, devoted Dad of Brenda and Geoff
and the late Caroline.
Loving Grandad of Robert.
The Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 28th January at
St. Gregory the Great, Park Avenue North at 12 noon followed by burial
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Burlington Court Residents Fund may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020