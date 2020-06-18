Home

MANTEL Philip John Passed away peacefully
at home on 9th June 2020 after losing his long
battle with cancer.
He will be sadly missed by wife Rosemary, children Nicki and Chris, grandchildren Tamsin, Alyssa and Theo and all his family and friends.
Family funeral only.
By request family flowers only but donations if desired to Marie Curie
and Age UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020
